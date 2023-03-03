UP Board Exam 2023: 67 Uttar Pradesh schools to lose recognition, Check Details Here

UP Board Exam 2023: According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has started the process of withdrawing the recognition of 67 board-affiliated schools where proxy candidates were caught appearing for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations.

As per reports a total of 120 impersonators known as ‘Munna Bhai’ have been caught from the 67 schools and after registering FIRs against them the perpetrators have been put in jail. YP boar secretary Divya Kant Shukla stated that 67 schools in the state have been identified from where proxy candidates were nabbed. Due to the vigilance of the board 120 proxy candidates have been caught and legal action has been taken against them.

Irregularities in Schools

UP Board has prepared a list of schools based on the report received from DIOS as per which the schools have not followed the conditions for recognition by enrolling proxy candidates. Shukla further added that the schools have committed serious irregularities in the examinations and also violated the clause given in Regulation-11 of Chapter VII of the Secondary Education Act 1921 under which the recognition of the institutions will be withdrawn.

The annual home examinations of class 1 to 8 students in government and aided schools are scheduled to be conducted from March 20 to 24, 2023. The evaluation of the home exam answer sheets and the results will be announced by March 30, 2023, and the report cards will be distributed by March 31, 2023.

UP Basic Education Council Secretary Pratap Singh Baghel stated that while the oral exams will be conducted for class 1 students, the written and oral exams will be conducted for students of classes 2 to 5. Students from classes 6 to 8 will only have written exams.

