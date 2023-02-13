UP Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Hall Ticket Details Here

UP Board Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will issue the UP Board Admit Card 2023 for the class 10 and class 12 students soon. UP Board 10th and 12th examinations 2023 are scheduled to begin on February 16, 2023.

Those appearing for the board exams will be able to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools. Candidates must note that the UP 10th and 12th Admit Cards will be downloaded from the official website by the school authorities following which they will be issued to the students.

UPMSP 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 will be available for download on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Students are advised to keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the board admit card.

How to Download UPMSP Exam Admit Card 2023

UP board 10th and 12th admit cards will be available on the official website. The school authorities will download the 10th and 12th admit card through their login credentials and issue the admit card to the students after the sign and seal is stamped.

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP official website

Step 2: Click on the UP Board 10th and 12th admit card link

Step 3: Enter the School Login credentials

Step 4: Download the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2023 for further reference

Details given on UP Board Admit Card 2023

UP Board 10th and 12th Admit Card will contain the following details. When collecting the admit card from the schools, candidates are advised to cross-check the following details.

Candidate name and roll number

Name of Examination

Subjects

Reporting Time

Candidate photograph and signature

Exam Centre details

Instructions for candidates

UP Board Exam Schedule 2023

UP Board will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 16, 2023, onwards. While the class 10 exams will conclude on March 3, 2023, the class 12 exams will conclude on March 4, 2023.

UP board will be conducting the exams in two shifts. Shift 1 of the UP Board exam will be conducted from 8 AM to 11:15 AM while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:30 PM.

