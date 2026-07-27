UP Board Exam 2027: Admit Cards to Carry Students' Signatures Under New Anti-Cheating Measures
UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will start to issue admit cards with the signature of the students printed. More than 50 lakh students will be required to upload the digital copies of their signatures on the website while filling the application form for the annual board examinations.
UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj in a latest development disclosed that the board will start to issue admit cards with the signature of the students printed. Candidates will be required to upload the digital copies of their signatures on the website while filling the application form for the annual board examinations. This academic year, more than 50 lakh students are appearing for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2027. The development comes as a move to prevent impersonation and increasing transparency in the examination process.
Previously, the board encountered a lot of cases where impersonation was practiced where someone else was coming in to appear for the exam in place of the registered candidate. Cases also arose where some private school operators were allegedly working with cheating mafias by using photo-mixing techniques to allow the entry of paid exam solvers into the centres. In order to curb such a situation, the UP Board has started the preparations, with the registration process for classes 10th and 12th being currently underway, scheduled to end on August 5, 2026.
Check the following table to know the schedule for private candidates for UPMSP 10th, 12th Application 2026 deadlines:
|Event
|Deadline
|Submission of applications and examination fees by candidates to forwarding centres
|August 5, 2026
|Deposit of examination fee in treasury (single challan)
|August 10, 2026
|Deposit of examination fee with late charge (Rs 100 per student)
|August 16, 2026
|Principals to upload fee details and student educational info to the UP Board website
|August 16, 2026 (midnight)
|Submission of photograph-based list of registered students and treasury sheet by the Board
|September 30, 2026
The Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said, “Principals will be required to upload details of the examination fee and students’ educational information on the UP Board website by midnight on August 16, 2026.” He also added that the Board will have to submit the photograph-based list of registered students and a copy of the treasury sheet by September 30, 2026.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.