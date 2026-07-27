UP Board Exam 2027: Admit Cards to Carry Students' Signatures Under New Anti-Cheating Measures

UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj in a latest development disclosed that the board will start to issue admit cards with the signature of the students printed. Candidates will be required to upload the digital copies of their signatures on the website while filling the application form for the annual board examinations. This academic year, more than 50 lakh students are appearing for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2027. The development comes as a move to prevent impersonation and increasing transparency in the examination process.

Previously, the board encountered a lot of cases where impersonation was practiced where someone else was coming in to appear for the exam in place of the registered candidate. Cases also arose where some private school operators were allegedly working with cheating mafias by using photo-mixing techniques to allow the entry of paid exam solvers into the centres. In order to curb such a situation, the UP Board has started the preparations, with the registration process for classes 10th and 12th being currently underway, scheduled to end on August 5, 2026.