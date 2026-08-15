UP Board Exam Centres 2027 Delayed as Data from 647 Schools Pending

The finalisation of UP Board exam centres 2027 has been delayed. Data from 647 schools is still pending with the district inspectors of schools. This delay has raised questions about compliance with the prescribed schedule. Students and parents must stay alert to the revised timeline shared below. Read the article to know more details.

Why the UP Board Exam Centers 2027 Finalisation Is Delayed?

Under the centre determination policy principals had to upload school infrastructure details on the UP Board website by JUly 20, 2026. Tehsil level committees formed by district magistrate were to verify this information physically by August 3, 2026. DIOS officials had to upload the verified details on the board portal by August 10, 2026.

However by August 13, 2026 only 28, 535 of the 29,182 schools affiliated with the UP Board had uploaded the required information. Records of 647 schools were forwarded by the concerned DIOS offices. This means the UP Board exam centers 2027 process is behind schedule.