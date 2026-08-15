UP Board Exam Centres 2027 Delayed as Data from 647 Schools Pending
UP Board exam centers 2026 finalisation delayed as data from 647 schools remains pending. Schools have given time to upload student photographs and signatures until August 20, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
The finalisation of UP Board exam centres 2027 has been delayed. Data from 647 schools is still pending with the district inspectors of schools. This delay has raised questions about compliance with the prescribed schedule. Students and parents must stay alert to the revised timeline shared below. Read the article to know more details.
Why the UP Board Exam Centers 2027 Finalisation Is Delayed?
Under the centre determination policy principals had to upload school infrastructure details on the UP Board website by JUly 20, 2026. Tehsil level committees formed by district magistrate were to verify this information physically by August 3, 2026. DIOS officials had to upload the verified details on the board portal by August 10, 2026.
However by August 13, 2026 only 28, 535 of the 29,182 schools affiliated with the UP Board had uploaded the required information. Records of 647 schools were forwarded by the concerned DIOS offices. This means the UP Board exam centers 2027 process is behind schedule.
The provisional list of selected examination centers is expected online by August 17,2026. DIOS offices will publish this list on their portals by August 18, 2026. Students, parents, principals and school managers can send objections until August 22, 2026. After reviewing these objections the district level committee will approve the final report. The report must be uploaded on the UP Board portal by September 1, 2026. So the UP Board exam center 2027 final list depends on these revised dates.
Relaxation for Class 9 and Registration Corrections
The board has also relaxed its registration rule for new admissions. Students seeking admission to Classes 9 and 11 can now make corrections to their online advance registration details. Earlier the board had declared that no changes would be allowed after photographs and signatures were uploaded. Schools complained about this rule. The board on Thursday decided to relax it.
Now schools have time until August 20, 2026 to upload student photographs and signatures. This same window allows corrections to be made. Families should check with their schools and complete all pending steps before August 20, 2026.
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