UP Board Exams 2023 Admit Card to be Issued Soon, Check Details Here

UP Board Exam 2023: As per the media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the admit cards soon for Classes 10 and 12. The school students will be able to check and get their admit cards once they will be available from the education department.

Moreover, students studying in Class 10 and Class 12 will have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Admit Card is important as it carries information regarding the exam centre and timings, etc. All concerned students must bring this to the examination hall in order to appear for their exams in 2023.

UP Board Exam Schedule 2023

According to the latest notification of the exam timetable, the board exams of Uttar Pradesh state will commence on February 16, 2023, and are scheduled to conclude on March 3, 2023, for students of Class 10. Whereas the Class 12 exam will be organized between February 16 to March 4, 2023.

All students are advised to carefully go through the exam schedule and prepare accordingly for their upcoming examinations in the year 2023. They must take note of the exam dates as well as timings for a complete update of the board exam. The UP board exam will be held in two different shifts - from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Students of classes 10 and 12 need to properly check all the information printed on the admit card and ensure that all information is correct. In case any student founds any error in their admit card, then they can report directly to their schools and the matter will be immediately resolved by the concerned authorities.

They must inform their school about the same otherwise problems might arise during their exam. Name, DOB, Exam Centre, Exam Timings and Dates, etc will be mentioned on their admit cards.

Exam Day Instructions

Students are required to bring their UPMSP board admit card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Without a hall ticket, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or give the exam. The UP Board Class 10 exam will start with Hindi and Primary Hindi papers and the Class 12 exam will begin with a Military Science paper in the morning shift while Hindi and General Hindi papers will be there in the evening shift.

Students should reach the exam centre on time and it is prescribed that they should arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam begins. It is necessary to write the roll number and other details on the answer sheet as soon as you get the sheet. Students are also advised to check all the answers and important details carefully before submitting their papers and leaving the exam hall.

