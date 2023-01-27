UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Preparation Tips Releases, Get PDF Link Here

UP Board Exams 2023: Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released UP Board exams 2023 preparation tips for the students of classes 10, 12. They can download UP board exams 2023 preparation tips from the official website - upmsp.edu.in. For UP class 10, the board has released general tips such as preparing a time-table, getting their doubts cleared by the teachers, solving model papers and more.

There are five subjects in UPMSP class 10 - Hindi, Social Sciences, Science, Mathematics and English. However, for UP class 12, the board has released subject-wise preparation tips. The UPMSP class 12 preparation tips have been released for these subjects - Maths, Chemistry, Biology, English and Hindi.

UP Board Exams 2023 Preparation Tips

UP Board Subjects Download Link UP Class 10 Preparation Tips Available Now UP Class 12 Maths Preparation Tips Available Now UP Class 12 Chemistry Preparation Tips Available Now UP Class 12 Biology Preparation Tips Available Now UP Class 12 English Preparation Tips Available Now UP Class 12 Hindi Preparation Tips Available Now

How To Download UPMSP Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Preparation Tips?

To download the UP board class 10, 12 preparation tips pdf subject-wise, students will have to visit the official website. Also, direct pdf links have been provided above in the table. Go through the steps to know how to download UPMSP Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Preparation Tips -

1st Step - Go to the official website of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on UP Board Exams 2023 tips link for Class 10, 12.

3rd Step - A new page with tips for Class 10 and subject wise tips for Class 12 will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, click on the respective link and download the pdf.

UPMSP Class 10 Preparation Tips: In the pdf released, there are general tips such as preparing a time-table, getting their doubts cleared by the teachers, solving model papers, ensuring that they number the answers correctly and more. The question paper will have two parts - multiple-choice questions and descriptive-type questions. The students will be provided with an OMR sheet for multiple-choice questions.

UPMSP Class 12 Preparation Tips: For the students, certain general tips such as making a timetable, noting down important points, ensuring there is no overwriting etc have been mentioned in the pdf. It also offers subject-wise tips such as for Maths – solving easy topics first and keeping difficult topics for later.

