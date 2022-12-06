UP Board Introduces PAHCHAN Portal for Information on Government School, Check Details Here

UPMSP PAHCHAN Portal: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has set up a new tab on the official website of the board. The new portal is for the Assessment of High School and College Human and Physical Resource Status, Achievement, and Noble Initiatives. The new portal - PAHCHAN seeks to provide detailed information on UP Board-affiliated schools.

According to reports, the portal has updates on over 27,000 government schools in Uttar Pradesh and one can access the details of the school district-wise, tehsil-wise, or block-wise. The portal also carries information on the year of recognition of the schools, Google location, and the distance of schools from the District Headquarters along with updates for all the schools.

PAHCHAN - Click Here

The UP Board PAHCHAN portal is available on the official website - upmsp.edu.in and also hosts facilities for students and board exam results from the previous years of each particular school and the number of students and teachers in each school.

According to details mentioned on the official PAHCHAN portal, the infrastructure strengthening work of about 30,000 secondary schools is in progress under the Secondary School Renovation Mission.

UP Board Exam 2023

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 Board exam schedule 2023 soon. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the UP board class 10 and 12 exams 2023 can visit the official website of UPMSP for further details on the announcement of the examination schedule.

The Exams are expected to be conducted in March-April 2023. Students preparing to appear for the UP Board 10th and 12th Exams 2033 can visit the official website of the board for further details on the declaration of the board exam schedule and timetable.

