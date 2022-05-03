Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    UP Board Result 2022: Evaluation Work To Conclude on 7th May, UPMSP 10th and 12th Results in June

    UP Board Result 2022 Update: UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 for the High School and Intermediate Students is likely to be delayed until June 2022 this year. UPMSP is expected to complete the evaluation work for UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results by 7th May 2022. Get Details Here.

    Published On: May 3, 2022 21:34 IST
    UP Board Result 2022 Latest Update
    UP Board Result 2022 Latest Update

    UP Board Result 2022 Update: With nearly 50 lakh students eagerly awaiting the declaration of UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022, the UPMSP has expedited the process of preparing the high school and intermediate results. However, despite their best efforts, the UP Board Result 2022 is likely to be delayed until 1st Week of June 2022 in the light of the exams being late this year. As per media reports, students should expected UP Board High School Result 2022 and UP Board Intermediate Results 2022 around 7th June 2022 this year.

    Evaluation to be Completed by 7th May

    According to a media report filed by a local news agency, UPMSP - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad official had said that the evaluation work for Class 10 and Class 12 Exams is in the final stages and is likely to be completed soon. Sharing a tentative date for the completion of UP Board result 2022 answer sheet evaluation, the official said that the assessment of answer sheets should be completed by 7th May 2022. The official also noted that so far nearly 75% of the answer sheets for both High School and Intermediate Exams have been checked and the rest are likely to be completed within this week.

    UP Board Result 2022 Likely by 2nd Week of June

    While rumour mills have been fast at work to churn our misleading reports of UP Board Result 2022 being declared in the last week of May; the official has said that it would be highly unlikely. In an interaction with a media agency, UP Board official noted that after completion of the checking of answer sheets, there is a lot of post processing of result data that needs to be done before UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 are announced. In line with this, students should expect the UP Board Results 2022 to be delayed by nearly 2 weeks and expect them to be out by 2nd week of June 2022.

    The report has quoted the official as saying that "The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post evaluation process takes time.”

    Where and How to check UP Board Result 2022?

    However, as and when the UP Board 10th and 12th Class Results 2022 are declared by the UPMSP, they will be announced online and made available to the students via the official websites. Students will be able to check and access UP Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 online via upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In addition to this, Uttar Pradesh Board Results will also be available on up10.jagranjosh.com and up12.jagranjosh.com websites as well. To get latest and verified news and updates about UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022, candidates are advised to stay tuned to results.jagranjosh.com.

