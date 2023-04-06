UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Date, Time Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time Expected Soon Check UP Board Result 2023 at upmsp.edu.in UP Board Result 2023 Expected Between April 15 to 27

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP is likely to announce the UP board result date and time. It is expected that UP board result 2023 might be announced between April 15 to 27. Candidates can check here the latest updates on UP board class 10th and 12th result. This year a total of 58,85,745 candidates have registered for UP board matric and intermediate exams. Among the total registration a total of 31,16, 487 have registered for high school (10th class) and 27,69,258 for intermediate (12th class).