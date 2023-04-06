UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Date, Time Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check Latest News

Live

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Date, Time Soon at upmsp.edu.in

Updated: 06 Apr, 2023 01:44 PM IST

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time Expected SoonCheck UP Board Result 2023 at upmsp.edu.inUP Board Result 2023 Expected Between April 15 to 27

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP is likely to announce the UP board result date and time. It is expected that UP board result 2023 might be announced between April 15 to 27. Candidates can check here the latest updates on UP board class 10th and 12th result. This year a total of 58,85,745 candidates have registered for UP board matric and intermediate exams. Among the total registration a total of 31,16, 487 have registered for high school (10th class) and 27,69,258 for intermediate (12th class).

  06 Apr, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023: How to Check UPMSP Result via SMS

    Students can check UP Board high school and intermediate results through SMS also. In case any students cannot access the UPMSP Official website then they can also send SMS and get their marks. Check below the procedure to check UP Board result 2023 via SMS. 

    Step 1: Type UP10 (space) roll number and for the class 12 result type: UP12 (space) roll number.

    Step 2: Send the SMS to 56263.


  06 Apr, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023: How to Check UPMSP Result Online

    Candidates can check the UP Board Result 2023 online. The step wise procedure to check UPMSP result online is provided below.
    Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in
    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result links for classes 10th and 12th, a new page will open
    Step 3: On the next page, click on the result link
    Step 4: In the login window, enter the roll number followed by the captcha code
    Step 5: Submit it and the UP board result 2023 will appear on the screen
    Step 6: Take a printout of the result marksheet for future reference

  06 Apr, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023: Websites to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

    UPMSP will declare UP Board result 2023 on the official websites. The list of websites where the UP Board calss 10th and 12th result will be hosted are given below
    1. upresults.nic.in
    2. upmsp.edu.in
    3. results.upmsp.edu.in

  06 Apr, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    UPMSP to announce UP High School and Inter Results dates soon

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the UP Board Result 2023 date and time. Candidates who have appeared in UP Board Class 10, 12 examination in 2023 can check the result date and time on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Once the result date and time is announced the same will be updated here. 

  06 Apr, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023 Expected Between April 15 to 27

    It is expected that UPMSP may release the UP board 10th and 12th result any day between April 15 to 27, 2023. However, this information has not been confirmed by the UP board officials. But as per the reports in different national dailies UP board can be announced on the above specified dates. 

