UP Board Result 2023: Paper Evaluation Process Begins, Result Expected Soon

UP Board Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Uttar Pradesh Board Result is likely to release soon. Over 58 lakh students appeared in the UP Board Exams 2023. However, the authorities have started the copy evaluation process. The UP Board Exam 2023 result is expected to release in the 1st week of April. The authorities have not issued any official date for the result date.

According to the latest information provided by officials, 3.19 billion board exam answer sheets are now being examined by more than 1.40 lakh examiners at 258 evaluation locations.

Security Measures at Evaluation Centres

In addition to installing security cameras and enforcing Section 144 within a 100-meter radius, evaluation is taking place under the rigorous security precautions. In order to guarantee security at the evaluation centres, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented stringent procedures.

258 locations have been set up for the evaluation of high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) test answer sheets, according to Secondary Education Council Secretary Divya Kant Shukla. The assessment procedure will start on Saturday and go until April 1.

How Many Examiners to Evaluate UP Board AnswerSheets?

To review around 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets, the council has designated 89,698 examiners. An additional 54,235 examiners will evaluate the 1.33 billion intermediate exam papers.

Examiners will also assess the UP Board's high school and intermediate examination answer sheets using the audio-video presentation to achieve a flawless review.

For the first time, for the training of examiners and deputy chief examiners, and their deputy controllers have been trained through an audio-video presentation at the regional office level in order to ensure an error-free evaluation of the answer sheets," Secondary Education Council Secretary Divya Kant Shukla informed.

