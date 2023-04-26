UP Board Result 2023 Released: Know Steps to Download Marksheet Via Digilocker

UP Board Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the UP Board result 2023 can now be checked on the Digilocker mobile application. Candidates who appeared in the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023 can access their mark sheet digitally by signing in to the app. Students can check out and download their marks memo by filling in the required details.

The official tweet of the same reads, “Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Students can now access their class X and XII 2023 #Marksheet digitally through #DigiLocker. Install the app now by clicking http://digilocker.gov.in/installapp.”

Check Out Official Tweet Here

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Students can now access their class X and XII 2023 #Marksheet digitally through #DigiLocker. Install the app now by clicking https://t.co/mX77Th7YTK

Read our blog to know more:https://t.co/0MlLWmefRw#UPMSP #UPBoard #UPBoardresult2023 pic.twitter.com/r9SgNeNem0 — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 26, 2023

How to Download UP Board Result 2023 Via Digilocker?

The UP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10, 12 has been declared by the authorities. Along with the official website, candidates can also access their results through the mobile application Digilocker. They can follow the simple steps to download the mark sheet-

Step 1: Download Digilocker application from Play store

Step 2: Sign up using aadhar number or mobile number

Step 3: Search UP State Board of High School and Intermediate Education

Step 4: Select Class X or Class XII Mark sheet

Step 5: Fill in the required information

Step 6: Download the UP Board Mark sheet 2023

Step 7: Keep multiple hard copies for future reference

UP Board Results 2023 Class 10, 12 Announced

UPMSP has released the results for Classes 10th and 12th. Students who appeared in the exams can check out their respective mark sheets on the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in or the Digilocker app.

The overall pass percentage stands at 89.78%. Out of this, the pass percentage for 10th Class is 89.78% whereas for the 12th class is 75.52%. Girls have secured 83% and boys have secured 69.34% in UP Board Exams 2023.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2023 Declared: Check Minimum Marks Required to Pass UPMSP Class 10th and 12th