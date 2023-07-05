UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Releases Tomorrow; Over 24,000 Students Await Marksheet

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to announce the UP Board 10, 12 scrutiny result 2023 tomorrow: July 6, 2023. Once released, candidates who applied for scrutiny will be able to check out the results on the official website: upmsp.edu.in by entering the login information.

Dibyakant Shukla, the Secretary of Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UP BOARD) announced the UP Board scrutiny result 2023 date through his Twitter handle. The results will be declared for over 24,000 students. A total of 24,557 students applied for scrutiny of their answer sheets including 3,903 from Class 10 and 20,654 from Class 12 students.

The official notification reads, “The result of the scrutiny of the answer sheets of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be announced by all the five regional offices of the Board of Secondary Education on July 6.”

How to Check UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023?

Candidates who applied for re-checking/re-evaluation can check out the result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upmsp.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP Board 10, 12 scrutiny result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: The UP Board scrutiny result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 Announced; Check Statistics

The results for the UP board's 10th and 12th grades were released by the Board on April 25. In comparison to Class 10 students, who had a pass rate of 89.78%, students in Class 12 had an overall pass rate of 75.52 percent. 15,48,434 boys and 12,20,824 girls out of a total of 27,69,258 pupils registered for the Class 12 exam. 16,98,346 boys and 14,18,141 girls made up the total number of students that took the Class 10 exams, totalling 31,16,487.

