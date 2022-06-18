UP Board Toppers List 2022 Class 10: Girls outperform boys in UP Class 10 Exam 2022; Check UP Class 10 Toppers List 2022

UP Board Toppers List 2022 Class 10

Rank Toppers Pass Percentage 1 Prince Patel 97.67 per cent 2 Sanskriti Thakur, Kiran Khushwaha 97.50 per cent 3 Ankit Sharma 97.33 per cent

UP Board Class 10 2022 Toppers

The girls have again outperformed the boys in the recently declared UP Board Class 10 Exam 2022. In the UP Board Class 10 2022 Exam, a total of 91.69 percent of girls have passed the Uttar Pradesh Board exam while the pass percentage of boys is 85.25 percent.

Updated as on June 18, 2022 @ 14.25 PM

UP Board Toppers List 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared the UP Board Class 10 Exam Result 2022 on June 18, 2022, on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by providing the correct credentials.

UP Board 10th Result 2022 (Declared)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare UP Board Exam Results for Class 10 and 12 on June 18, 2022. The Result of UP Class 10 will be declared at 2 PM while for class 12, the result will be announced at 4 PM, respectively. UP Board 2022 Result, once announced, will be declared at the official website- upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

UP Class 10th and 12th Exam were conducted in 2022 from March 24 to April 13 with more than 51.29 lakh students registering for them. The UP Board Class 10 Result toppers and UP Board Class 12 Result toppers will be announced by the authorities once the result is Declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. (UPMSP).

UPMSP will announce the UP Board Toppers 2022 Class 10 as soon as the result is declared. The list of 2022 toppers list will be available here. However, students can check the past year's UP Board Class 10 toppers below.

UP Board Toppers List 2022 Class 10: Latest Details

UP Board Topper List 2022 Class 10 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Board once the results are announced by the authorities.

Notably, in 2021, the UP Board Toppers were not announced by the authorities as the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were cancelled because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP Board Toppers List Class 10: Toppers in 2020

Toppers Percentage Ria Jain 96.67 per cent Abhimanyu Verma 95.83 per cent Yogesh Pratap 95.33 per cent

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022: How to check the result?

Step 1- Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Education Board- upresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the available link of UP Board Result Class 10 and UP Board Result Class 12 on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Enter the exam credentials to login. The details provided will include the roll number or the school code.

Step 4- UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 Result will appear on the screen with the marks secured by the candidates.

Step 5- The student must check their result and take a printout for the future references.

Also Read: UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Live: UP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 declared Today at upresults.nic.in