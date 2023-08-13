UP BTech seat allotment result 2023 tomorrow, download UPTAC list at uptac.admissions.nic.in

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the round 1 seat allotment result of Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2023 tomorrow: August 14. Candidates can check their UPTAC seat allotment result online at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Those who will be allotted seats in round 1 are required to make a payment for admission confirmation of Rs 20,000 till August 16, 2023.

AKTU will conduct five rounds of UPTAC counselling 2023 with two additional spot rounds. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main score, availability of seats, and preferences filled.

For BTech courses, only Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 candidates are eligible. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 are considered. Check the counselling dates below:

Events Dates UP BTech Seat Allotment result August 14, 2023 Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) August 14 to 16, 2023 Payment of Seat Confirmation (20000/12000) August 14 to 16, 2023

How to check UP BTech seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates who appeared for JEE Main exam and secured the qualifying marks and participated for the UP BTech counselling round 1 can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Under the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number, password and log in

Step 5: Check UP BTech seat allotment result

Documents required for UP BTech counselling 2023

The following documents are essential during UP BTech counselling process:

Class 10 and 12 passing certificate and mark sheet

Domicile certificate/ Rural weightage certificate (if applicable)

JEE Main scorecard and admit card

Category certificate (if applicable)

Medical certificate

Character certificate (issued by the head of the institution last attended)

Income certificate (for EWS candidates)

