UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last date to fill out class 10, and 12 registration forms for upcoming board exams. Now, the school authorities can fill out the form and pay the application fee by October 10, 2023. They can visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in for application purposes.

UP Board Class 9, 11 registration deadline has also been extended to October 10, 2023. Further, the last date to submit the photograph-enrolled list of registered students to regional offices has been deferred to October 15, 2023.

UP Class 10, 12 students have to pay Rs 100 as a late registration fee for UP Board Exams 2024. On the other hand, class 9 and 11 students must pay Rs 50 as a late fee.

UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Correction Facility Available in Forms

Respective school principals can also make corrections in the application form. Only limited fields can be edited such as the name of the student, the mother’s and father’s name and date of birth, subject code selected by students. Also, the unclear photos of students can also be changed during this period.

UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Treasury Sheet for Registration Fee

“The head of the institution will prepare the treasury sheet of registration fee of all the candidates in 5 copies and deposit it in the treasury of their own district. Two copies of the treasury sheet will be kept in the treasury, one copy will be sent to the District School Inspector, one copy along with the roll number will be sent to the council office and one copy will be kept safe in the school by the head of the institution,” the UP Board directed.

Within a maximum of one month, the district school inspector will verify the treasury papers that were gathered from all of the district's institutions. The district school inspectors should confirm that all information provided on applications for students in classes 9 and 11 for the academic year 2023–2024 and classes 10 and 12 for the board test in 2024 is correct.

