UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' Today - What is UP School Chalo Abhiyan

UP CM to Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan': Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ today from Shravasti, one of the state’s lowest literacy districts. The Abhiyan is aimed at ensuring 100% enrolment in primary and upper primary schools across all districts in the state. According to the press release shared by UP State Government, the School Chalo Abhiyan is aimed at shaping the future of primary education and the holistic development of primary schools.

What is School Chalo Abhiyan?

As part of the new School Chalo Abhiyan, the State’s education officers have been directed to prioritize improvement in the Low Literacy Rates across all districts in the state. In addition to this, primary schools in the state have also been told to be equipped with modern equipment and facilities to ensure quality learning for the students. The campaign will be launched from Shravasti, the district which has reported the lowest literacy rate in the state and will soon be expanded to Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur.

Operation Kayakalp to Transform Primary Schools

As part of the School Chalo Abhiyan, officials have also been directed to develop modern facilities at primary schools under Operation Kayakalp. UP CM has said that ‘Operation Kayakalp’ indicators must be achieved a 100% to ensure that government schools in all districts receive a complete and thorough transformative facelift. As part of the transformation of government schools, all basic facilities including toilets, drinking water, furniture and ‘smart’ classes to the students are to be developed as part of the school’s infrastructure. On similar lines, the Chief Minister asked the Basic Education Department to run a time-bound campaign for the posting of teachers in every school.

MLAs to Adopt One School Each

In addition to this, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed public representatives - members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) to get associated with the School Chalo Campaign and adopt one school each. In addition to MLAs, he has also directed officials to adopt schools and look after their development and upgradation work closely. Furthermore, schools have also been directed to reach out to alumni (of government schools) and private firms to transform the state-run schools.

Also Read: UP Board 12th English Paper Leak Case: UPMSP to hold re-exam on April 13 at 24 Exam centres, Get details here