UP DElEd Merit List 2026 Releasing Today at updeled.gov.in; Download PDF, Direct Link Here
The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj will release the merit list for UP D.El.Ed today, July 16, 2026 on the official website at updeled.gov.in. Allotted candidates will be able to check their selection status online using their application number and password.
UP DElEd Merit List 2026: The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj will release the merit list for UP D.El.Ed today, July 16, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the merit allotment at updeled.gov.in. Once the merit list is released, candidates will be able to check their selection status online using their application number and password.
The merit list will be released as PDF online for candidates to check their status. Allotted candidates will need to begin the counselling and college allocation process.
How to download the UP DElEd Merit List 2026 PDF?
Candidates will need to follow the mention steps to download the UP DElEd Merit List 2026 PDF online:
- Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in.
- Click on the link for UP DElEd Merit List 2026.
- Enter your application number and password to submit.
- The UP DElEd Merit List 2026 PDF will appear.
- Carefully review your details and download the PDF for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - UP DElEd Merit List 2026 PDF (Active SOON)
What After the Release of UP DElEd 2026 Merit List?
Candidates who have been allotted their preferred colleges and courses on the merit list will need to begin the counseling process within the mentioned deadlines. The schedule for the subsequent counseling will be released later. It will be followed by document verification, college choice filling, and seat allocation. Failure to report within the stipulated deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat. Candidates, on the other hand, who have not been allotted seats will be eligible to appear for later rounds.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.