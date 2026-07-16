UP DElEd Merit List 2026 Releasing Today at updeled.gov.in; Download PDF, Direct Link Here

UP DElEd Merit List 2026: The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj will release the merit list for UP D.El.Ed today, July 16, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the merit allotment at updeled.gov.in. Once the merit list is released, candidates will be able to check their selection status online using their application number and password.

The merit list will be released as PDF online for candidates to check their status. Allotted candidates will need to begin the counselling and college allocation process.

How to download the UP DElEd Merit List 2026 PDF?

Candidates will need to follow the mention steps to download the UP DElEd Merit List 2026 PDF online: