UP ITI Admission 2026: First Selection Result OUT at upvesd.gov.in, Admissions Begin From September 4
The State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) has released the first stage selection results on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at upvesd.gov.in and scvtup.in. Candidates who have been selected will need to enroll and freeze-float their seats at their respective institutes from August 27 to September 4, 2026.
UP ITI Admission 2026: The State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), under the Directorate of Training & Employment, Uttar Pradesh (DTE UP) has released the first stage selection results on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The list has been released on the dedicated SCVT portal at upvesd.gov.in and scvtup.in.
Candidates who have been selected will need to enroll and freeze-float their seats at their respective institutes from August 27 to September 4, 2026. Candidates are required to arrive at the institute with their call letter, original certificates, copies of mark sheets, and photographs. The admissions will be conducted for six-month, one-year, and two-year courses to government, private, and public-private partnership model Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Uttar Pradesh.
How to enrol for UP ITI Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to enrol for UP ITI Admission 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at scvtup.in.
- Log in using your details.
- In the dashboard, enroll and freeze and float the allotted seat.
Seat Capacity For Admission In ITIs of State Council Of Vocational Training For The Session 2026-27:
|Management Type
|Certification Scheme
|Download Link
|Government
|NCVT
|Download PDF
|Government
|SCVT
|Download PDF
|Private
|NCVT
|Download PDF
|Private
|SCVT
|Download PDF
For more information, candidates can reach out to their nearest Industrial Training Institute (ITIs) on their dedicated helpdesks at 0522-4150500, 7897992063.
UP ITI Admission 2026: Qualifying Educational Qualification
Only candidates with the required educational qualifications are eligible to apply online. Appendices 2 to 10 of the prospectus provide details of the required educational qualifications and occupations for entry into the profession. Candidates should please study them carefully and select occupations accordingly.
|Educational Qualification
|Educational Qualification Code
|8th passed
|1
|10th pass or its equivalent
|2
|10th passed (with Science and Maths subjects).
|4
|10th pass (under 10+2 system or equivalent and physical efficiency- height 165 cm, weight 52 kg, chest 81 cm, normal expansion 85 cm, and medical fitness certificate for the particular subject issued by a registered MBBS qualified doctor) Two trades are operated under this -
|7
|10th pass (with Science and Mathematics) or pass with vocational subject in the same field which also includes Science and Mathematics, or its equivalent)
|9
Also Read: RGPV Practical Exam 2026 Last Date Out: Check BTech, BE & BArch Deadlines Here
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.