UP ITI Admission 2026: First Selection Result OUT at upvesd.gov.in, Admissions Begin From September 4

UP ITI Admission 2026: The State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), under the Directorate of Training & Employment, Uttar Pradesh (DTE UP) has released the first stage selection results on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The list has been released on the dedicated SCVT portal at upvesd.gov.in and scvtup.in.

Candidates who have been selected will need to enroll and freeze-float their seats at their respective institutes from August 27 to September 4, 2026. Candidates are required to arrive at the institute with their call letter, original certificates, copies of mark sheets, and photographs. The admissions will be conducted for six-month, one-year, and two-year courses to government, private, and public-private partnership model Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Uttar Pradesh.