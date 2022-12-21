UP Madrassa Board To Reconsider Weekly Off From Friday To Sunday

UP Madrassa Proposal: The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board will discuss next month a proposal to change the weekly holiday of madrassas in the state from Friday to Sunday, said the board chairman Iftikar Ahmed Javed. The proposal came up during a meeting of the government-appointed board. However, the move is opposed by the teachers’ association of madrassas, saying that effecting the change would send out a wrong message.

Mr. Javed told PTI that Tuesday's meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board was conducted to make the necessary amendments to 'Uttar Pradesh Non-Government Arabic and Farsi Recognition Administration and Service Regulation - 2016'. It was attended by its members and madrassa spokespersons.

Opposition of Proposal by Teacher's Association

During the meeting, a proposal to change the weekly holiday of madrassas in the state from Friday to Sunday came up. It was a long-pending demand of various stakeholders, he told. However, representatives of the teachers association of madrassas opposed the proposal in the meeting, he added. Furthermore, a final decision on this matter will be taken in a board meeting due in January.

Diwan Saheb Zaman, Uttar Pradesh general secretary of the teachers association Madaris Arabiya, argued that special arrangements are made for Friday prayers and this is the reason for the holiday in Madrassas on Friday. If this system is changed, it will send out the wrong message, he said. During the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board, only a few people were in favor of changing the weekly holiday while the others were in strong opposition, he claimed.

Madrassas across the country are commonly closed on Friday. Friday prayers have special importance in Islam and in view of the preparations for 'Jumma', madrassas remain closed on this day.

