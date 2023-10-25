UP Govt. to Penalise Unregistered Madrasas Rs 10,000 Per Day; Details Inside

Uttar Pradesh Madrassas: Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Department has stated that the madrassas which are operational in Muzaffarnagar without registration will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 per day. The dept officer sent the notice to over a dozen madrassas running without consent and asked them to submit relevant documentation.

As per the officials, there are over 24, 000 madrassas in UP. Out of these, 16,000 are registered and recognised while the remaining 8,000 are unrecognised. The authorities have asked the unregistered ones to produce original documents within 3 days of receiving the notice or face stringent measures.

Shubham Shukla, Muzaffarnagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari has said that the district minority department has informed his office that more than 100 madrassas are running without any registration and authorisation. They are operating against the rules.

Jamait Ulama-i-Hind Calls Department’s Order ‘Unlawful’

Taking a dig at the notice issued to the madrassas, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind addressed the department’s ruling as ‘unlawful’. Maulana Zakir Husain, secretary of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that the madrassas in the district are being harassed by sending illegal notices to target a particular community.

"The madrasas are providing free of cost education to the students, they will not be able to pay the fine of Rs 10,000 per day," he added. Meanwhile, as per a senior official in Lucknow, over 4,000 madrasas in the UP are under the scanner for getting foreign funds.

Special Investigation Team to Inquire Money Usage

UP government has now put up a 3-member special investigation team to inquire about 4,000 madrassas, the majority of them are running along the Indo-Nepal border getting funds from foreign countries, as per an official. The team will investigate if the money received from abroad was utilised in any illegal activity (such as forcible religious conversion, terrorism, etc).

