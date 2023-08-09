UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: PG merit list today, UG round 2 dates announced, get updates here

UP NEET Counselling 2023 Updates

HIGHLIGHTS UP NEET PG merit list 2023 releases today Download UP NEET merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in in UP MBBS/BDS counselling schedule for round 2 released

UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training conducts UG and PG counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS and MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS. As per the schedule, the UP NEET PG merit list will be released today - August 9, 2023. Candidates can check their UPNEET merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 10 to 13, 2023.

Along with this, the officials have also released the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 dates today. As per the schedule released, UP NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 will start on August 16, 2023. Candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 as a registration fee if they have not registered for the round 1 counselling.

