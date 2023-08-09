Live

UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: PG merit list today, UG round 2 dates announced, get updates here

UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates:  DGMET has started the counselling for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG and PG admission. As per the schedule released, UP NEET PG merit list will be released today at upneet.gov.in in online mode. Know where and how to download here.

jagran josh

Jagran Josh

Updated: 09 Aug, 2023 05:20 PM IST
UP NEET Counselling 2023 Updates

UP NEET Counselling 2023 Updates 

HIGHLIGHTS

UP NEET PG merit list 2023 releases todayDownload UP NEET merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in inUP MBBS/BDS counselling schedule for round 2 released

UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates:  The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training conducts UG and PG counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS and MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS. As per the schedule, the UP NEET PG merit list will be released today - August 9, 2023. Candidates can check their UPNEET merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 10 to 13, 2023. 

Along with this, the officials have also released the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 dates today. As per the schedule released, UP NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 will start on August 16, 2023. Candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 as a registration fee if they have not registered for the round 1 counselling. 

Keep refreshing for updates on UP NEET Counselling 2023

LIVE UPDATES

  • 09 Aug, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates Out

    The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has released the counselling schedule for UP NEET UG counselling round 2 in online mode. The registrations for the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 will start on August 16, 2023. Medical aspirants can register themselves for counselling through the official websites - upneet.gov.in, dgme.up.gov.in. 

    Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

  • 09 Aug, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 2

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin NEET UG counselling for round 2 on August 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website: mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply online is till August 14, 2023. 

  • 09 Aug, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    Documents required for UP PG NEET PG Admission

    Candidates can check below the list of documents required for UP PG medical admission: 

    • NEET PG admit card

    • NEET PG result

    • High school certificate for the proof of date of birth

    • MBBS passing out certificates or degree

    • 12 months of compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate

    • Permanent registration certificate from MCI or state medical council

    • Employees relieving certificate, if an employee

    • SC/ST/OBC certificate, if applicable

    • PH certificate, if applicable

    • Copy of downloaded allotment letter

    • Online registration proof

    • Printout of candidate’s state merit placement

  • 09 Aug, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    UP NEET PG Merit List 2023

    The officials will prepare the UP NEET PG merit list on the basis of scores obtained in NEET PG. The merit list will include the names of candidates, state rank, roll number, NEET PG rank and scores, category, sub-category, weightage years, and total weightage of marks. Based on the NEET PG All India Rank (AIR), aspirants will be called for the counselling process.

  • 09 Aug, 2023 01:18 PM IST

    NEET PG qualifying percentile and scores

    Candidates can check below NEET PG percentile and past years' cutoff below: 

    Category

    NEET PG cut off percentile

    NEET PG 2023 cutoff scores

    NEET PG 2022 cutoff scores

    NEET PG 2021 cutoff scores

    Unreserved (UR)

    50th

    291

    291

    302

    SC/ST/OBC

    40th

    257

    257

    265

    Unreserved - PH

    45th

    274

    274

    283

    SC/ST/OBC - PH

    40th

    257

    257

    265

  • 09 Aug, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    UP NEET PG 2023 Admission Overview

    Candidates can check the important highlights of UP NEET PG Counselling: 

    Particulars

    Details

    Admission name

    Uttar Pradesh PG medical admission

    Counselling authority

    Directorate of Medical Education and Training

    Examination name

    National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate - NEET PG

    Exam conducting authority

    National Board of Examinations (NBE)

    Number of seats

    891 MD/MS/PG Diploma and 32 MDS seats

    Total colleges

    14 government, 31 private colleges

  • 09 Aug, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    What after the release of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG merit list 2023?

    After the release of the UP NEET merit list, candidates with their names mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online from August 10 to 13, 2023. They can enter their UP NEET PG choices at the official website: upneet.gov.in. Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be released on August 13 or 14, as per the schedule.



  • 09 Aug, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    How to download UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list for round 1?

    Candidates the steps to know how to download Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling merit list: 

    • Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, find round 1 merit list link for NEET PG
    • Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf
    • Step 4: UP NEET PG merit list will appear on the screen 
    • Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references 

  • 09 Aug, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    UP NEET PG Merit List 2023 Today

    Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will be releasing the UP NEETPG merit list today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can check their UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 10 to 13, 2023.

Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Highest Qualification
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023