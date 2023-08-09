UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: PG merit list today, UG round 2 dates announced, get updates here

UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: DGMET has started the counselling for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG and PG admission. As per the schedule released, UP NEET PG merit list will be released today at upneet.gov.in in online mode. Know where and how to download here.
UP NEET Counselling 2023 Updates
UP NEET Counselling 2023 Live Updates: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training conducts UG and PG counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS and MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS. As per the schedule, the UP NEET PG merit list will be released today - August 9, 2023. Candidates can check their UPNEET merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 10 to 13, 2023.
Along with this, the officials have also released the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 dates today. As per the schedule released, UP NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 will start on August 16, 2023. Candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 as a registration fee if they have not registered for the round 1 counselling.
09 Aug, 2023 05:20 PM IST
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has released the counselling schedule for UP NEET UG counselling round 2 in online mode. The registrations for the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 will start on August 16, 2023. Medical aspirants can register themselves for counselling through the official websites - upneet.gov.in, dgme.up.gov.in.
09 Aug, 2023 04:28 PM IST
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin NEET UG counselling for round 2 on August 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website: mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply online is till August 14, 2023.
09 Aug, 2023 03:46 PM IST
Candidates can check below the list of documents required for UP PG medical admission:
NEET PG admit card
NEET PG result
High school certificate for the proof of date of birth
MBBS passing out certificates or degree
12 months of compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate
Permanent registration certificate from MCI or state medical council
Employees relieving certificate, if an employee
SC/ST/OBC certificate, if applicable
PH certificate, if applicable
Copy of downloaded allotment letter
Online registration proof
Printout of candidate’s state merit placement
09 Aug, 2023 02:02 PM IST
The officials will prepare the UP NEET PG merit list on the basis of scores obtained in NEET PG. The merit list will include the names of candidates, state rank, roll number, NEET PG rank and scores, category, sub-category, weightage years, and total weightage of marks. Based on the NEET PG All India Rank (AIR), aspirants will be called for the counselling process.
09 Aug, 2023 01:18 PM IST
Candidates can check below NEET PG percentile and past years' cutoff below:
|
Category
|
NEET PG cut off percentile
|
NEET PG 2023 cutoff scores
|
NEET PG 2022 cutoff scores
|
NEET PG 2021 cutoff scores
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
50th
|
291
|
291
|
302
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
40th
|
257
|
257
|
265
|
Unreserved - PH
|
45th
|
274
|
274
|
283
|
SC/ST/OBC - PH
|
40th
|
257
|
257
|
265
09 Aug, 2023 12:29 PM IST
Candidates can check the important highlights of UP NEET PG Counselling:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Admission name
|
Uttar Pradesh PG medical admission
|
Counselling authority
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Training
|
Examination name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate - NEET PG
|
Exam conducting authority
|
National Board of Examinations (NBE)
|
Number of seats
|
891 MD/MS/PG Diploma and 32 MDS seats
|
Total colleges
|
14 government, 31 private colleges
09 Aug, 2023 12:09 PM IST
After the release of the UP NEET merit list, candidates with their names mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online from August 10 to 13, 2023. They can enter their UP NEET PG choices at the official website: upneet.gov.in. Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be released on August 13 or 14, as per the schedule.
09 Aug, 2023 12:02 PM IST
09 Aug, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will be releasing the UP NEETPG merit list today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can check their UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 10 to 13, 2023.