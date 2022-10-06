    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Results Expected Today, Check at upneet.gov.in

    The UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is expected to be announced today. Students who have applied for the allotment procedure can check the results through the link available here.

    Updated: Oct 6, 2022 12:29 IST
    UP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Result
    UP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Result

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is expected to announce the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today. As per the revised schedule, the seat allotment result will be announced on the official website on October 6, 2022. 

    The Choice filling for the Round 1 Seat allotment process which was supposed to close on October 5, 2022, ended at 8 AM today, October 6, 2022, as per the notification on the official website. 

    The UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling is conducted for the 50% state quota seats offered in the medical colleges in UP. students allotted seats in round 1 of the counselling procedure can report to the allotted college and complete the admission procedure.

    UP NEET PG counselling Schedule 2022- Direct Link

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Link Available Soon)

    Students must note that the seat allotment procedure will be conducted based on their choices entered by students in the NEET PG 2022 choice filling procedure. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment letter and complete the admissions in the allotted colleges. The last date for students to complete the reporting process is October 12, 2022.

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment

    The UP NEET PG 2022 Round 1 seat allotment list will be made available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats are required to download the allotment letter and complete the admission procedure. 

    Step 1: Visit the UP NEET Counselling Official website

    Step 2: Click on the Round 1 Counselling Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the Login Credentials in the allotment link

    Step 4: Download the Round 1 allotment list for further admission procedure

    UP NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Requirements

    The UP NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will contain details of the students, rank, college and course allotted. When reporting for the admissions, students must carry with them all the documents required for the admission procedure. 

    Also Read: JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 6 Registrations begin today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification