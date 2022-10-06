UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Results Expected Today, Check at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is expected to announce the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today. As per the revised schedule, the seat allotment result will be announced on the official website on October 6, 2022.

The Choice filling for the Round 1 Seat allotment process which was supposed to close on October 5, 2022, ended at 8 AM today, October 6, 2022, as per the notification on the official website.

The UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling is conducted for the 50% state quota seats offered in the medical colleges in UP. students allotted seats in round 1 of the counselling procedure can report to the allotted college and complete the admission procedure.

Students must note that the seat allotment procedure will be conducted based on their choices entered by students in the NEET PG 2022 choice filling procedure. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment letter and complete the admissions in the allotted colleges. The last date for students to complete the reporting process is October 12, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment

The UP NEET PG 2022 Round 1 seat allotment list will be made available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats are required to download the allotment letter and complete the admission procedure.

Step 1: Visit the UP NEET Counselling Official website

Step 2: Click on the Round 1 Counselling Registration link

Step 3: Enter the Login Credentials in the allotment link

Step 4: Download the Round 1 allotment list for further admission procedure

UP NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Requirements

The UP NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will contain details of the students, rank, college and course allotted. When reporting for the admissions, students must carry with them all the documents required for the admission procedure.

