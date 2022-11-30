UP NEET PG 2022: Extended Mop Up Round Schedule Released, Check details at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training UP has declared the UP NEET PG extended mop-up round dates. As per the counselling schedule, the merit list of the eligible candidates for the courses MD, MS, Diploma, DNB, and MDS is likely to be released by November 30, 2022.

The DGME will announce the seat allotment list for the offline mop-up round for admissions to government medical colleges/institutions on December 1. Timings of the mop-up round are 2 pm for DNB and MDS applicants whereas, for MD/MS/Diploma, the time will be 4 pm.

As per the DGME, UP timetable for counselling 2022, the extended mop-up round for the admissions to private medical or dental colleges/institutions will be conducted on December 2 (11 am).

UP NEET PG 2022 Mop-up Round Schedule - Click Here

Eligibility Criteria for UP NEET PG Extended Mop-Up Round

Candidates who got seat allotment in the first, second, and mop-up rounds of UP NEET PG 2022 counselling, will not be eligible for the extended Mop-Up round.

Candidates who have already taken admissions to any Medical/Dental college in India through AIQ or other State counselling through NEET PG 2022 are not eligible for the extended mp-up round of the state.

Candidates who have registered in the mop-up round will be eligible to take part in the extended mop-up round

Eligible candidates will not be given any further chance to participate in the 2022 admission process for UP NEET for various Postgraduate courses. A separate application window will not be available for extended mop-up rounds. Moreover, candidates who will be allotted seats in the extended mop-up round will have to immediately report to the allotted medical college for further documentation verification and to complete the admission process for NEET PG 2022.

The candidates who will be allotted seats in Private Medical Colleges will have to submit a CTS Demand Draft of Rs 20 Lacs for clinical seats, Rs 5 Lacs for pathology seats, and Rs 2 Lacs for private dental colleges at the time of admission. It is mandatory to submit the CTS Demand Draft in favor of "Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow at the time of admission.

Also Read: XAT 2023 Registration Ends Today, Register Now at xatonline.in