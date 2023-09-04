UP NEET PG 2023 Round 2 choice filling starts today upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on Sept 8 or 9

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will start the choice-filling window for the second round of UP NEET counselling today. Candidates can fill in their choices and lock it till September 7, 2023 on the official website: upneet.gov.in. Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be announced on September 8 or 9, 2023.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats are required to report to the allotted institutes between September 10 to 14, 2023. Earlier, the directorate had announced the deferment of the resignation of round 1 joined candidates and choice-filling of round 2 till further notice.

UPNEET PG Round 2 Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the second round Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling dates:

Events Dates Online choice-filling September 4 to 7, 2023 Last date to fill choices September 7, 2023 UP NEET PG seat allotment result September 8 or 9, 2023 Downloading of seat allotment letter September 10 to 14, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college for admission September 11 to 14, 2023 Commencement of new session September 5, 2023

How to fill UP NEET PG Round 2 Choices 2023?

Candidates can follow these steps to fill the choice filling and locking process of UP NEET counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration UPNEET PG link

Step 3: Login using the credentials to fill the application form

Step 4: Choose preferred colleges and lock it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

UP NEET PG Choice Filling Guidelines

Candidates can check below the instructions regarding the UP NEET PG choice-filling for round 2 counselling:

It is mandatory for applicants to lock their choices after choice-filling. If a candidate does not lock their choices, they will not be included in the seat allotment process.

The candidate will not have to choose the option of the seat entered from the first round during the choice-filling, because if the seat is allotted to the candidate at the time of allotment of the second round, then they will have to appear again at the nodal centre and complete the admission process for the allotted seat, otherwise the admission will be cancelled.

