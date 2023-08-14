UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of candidates who have not locked choices releases for round 1

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training has issued the list of candidates who have not locked their choices for UP NEET round 1 counselling. Those who have registered for Uttar Pradesh NEET MD, MS and MDS and have not locked their choices can check the pdf online at dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling. Such candidates have been not considered for the allotment process.

The UP NEET counselling list includes names of the candidates, roll number and NEET rank. A total of 89 candidates have not locked their choices for MD/MS whereas 6 candidates are from MDS. As per the schedule released, it is expected that UP NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 will be released today - August 14, 2023.

Where and how to download UP NEET PG counselling list of candidates who have not locked choices pdf?

The pdf list has been released online at the official websites: dgme.up.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling. Candidates have to visit these websites to check the list. To download it they can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dgme.up.gov.in/Welcome/counselling

Step 2: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 3: Scroll down and find the link - list of candidates who have not locked their choices not considered for the allotment process up NEET PG (MD MS DNB MDS)

Step 4: Click on the pdf

Step 5: A pdf with the names of candidates will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future references

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of candidates who have not locked choices

As per the notice pdf, those candidates who have not locked their choices will not be considered for the UP NEET PG seat allotment process for round 1. Further details for these candidates will be released soon on the official website. Through NEET PG counselling, candidates can take admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS.

UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1

It is expected that the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 can be released today on August 14, 2023. Candidates can check the allotted seats online at upneet.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download their UP NEET seat allotment result. Those who have been allotted seats in UP NEET PG counselling 2023 are required to report at their respective colleges between August 16 to 20, 2023.

