UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations For Round 2 Starts, Check Steps To Register Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2: DMET, Uttar Pradesh has started the registration process for UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 today, August 25. Candidates can register at upneet.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 25, 2023 13:27 IST
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has started the registrations for UP NEET PG counselling round 2 today, August 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2023 and haven’t registered for the counselling round 1 can submit their registration forms by visiting the official website - upneet.gov.in.

According to the given schedule, the last date to register for the UPNEET PG counselling round 2 is August 28, 2023, by 11 am. Candidates need to submit the prescribed amount of registration fees after uploading the valid documents to complete their registrations. The merit list will be released on August 29, 2023, and the online choice-filling facility will be made available for the candidates from September 1 to 4, 2023. 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Round 2  - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events 

Dates

UPNEET PG registrations starts 

August 25 (from 11 am onwards) to August 28, 2023 (till 11 am)

Date to submit the registration and security money

August 25 to 29, 2023

Release of merit list

August 29, 2023

Online choice-filling

September 1 to 4, 2023

Publication of seat allotment list

September 5/6, 2023

Downloading the allotment letters

September 8 to 12, 2023

Date for admission

September 8, 9 and 11 and 12, 2023

How to register for UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2?

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to register for the UPNEET PG counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for UPNEET PG 

Step 3: Fill out the required details in the counselling registration form

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details and upload the documents as asked

Step 5: Submit the NEET PG counselling registration fees 

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future use

