UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Reporting Starts, Check List of Documents Here

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: As per the updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has begun the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG mop-up round 2022 reporting from today December 16. All the shortlisted candidates through UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment results can download the letter and report till December 18, 2022. Those selected in the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round allotment list have to confirm their admission by accepting the allotted seats, reporting at the respective college and paying the admission fee.

To download the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment letter 2022, candidates have to visit the official website - upneet.gov.in. They need to use their roll numbers and NEET application number to download the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment result. While going for reporting, candidates will have to carry the prescribed documents for verification and admission.

List of Documents Required for UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Reporting

UP NEET UG 2022 counselling process is being conducted for providing admission to candidates on 85 per cent of state quota seats. All the selected candidates have to carry the specified documents for admission. Check below the list of documents required to be carried while going for UP NEET UG 2022 reporting -

NEET UG admit card 2022

NEET UG result 2022

UP NEET UG counselling 2022 allotment letter

Marksheet of class 10

Birth certificate

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Passport size photograph

Any one valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result 2022

Earlier, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh announced the UP NEET UG counselling mop-up result for seat allotment round. Candidates can download the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment letter 2022 at the official website - upneet.gov.in by using their roll numbers and NEET application number.

