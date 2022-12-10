UP NEET UG 2022: Mop Up Round Choice Filling Opens Today, Check at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the choice-filling online facility today December 10, 2022, at 12 pm. Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to submit their preferences on the official website.

The state department that conducts the UP NEET UG counselling published the merit list on December 9, 2022, for the mop-up round process. There are a total number of 2,499 candidates on the merit list. The online applications for the mop-up round counselling started on December 6, 2022

UP NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling - Click Here

How to complete Choice Filling for UP NEET UG 2022

All those interested candidates who have applied for the UP NEET 2022 counselling for undergraduate programmes will be able to fill in their preferences of the colleges from today on the official website. The deadline to submit their preferences is December 13, 2022. Here are a few steps to complete the online choice-filling process.

Step 1 - Visit the main website upneet.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the Choice Filling link provided on the homepage

Step 3 - Select the course and log in using your roll number & password

Step 4 - Submit your preferences and review them

Participating candidates can complete the choice-filling process till December 13. The seat allotment result for the mop-up round of the UP NEET UG 2022 will be uploaded on the online website on December 15, 2022. The seat allotment will be conducted on the basis of the preferences given by candidates and the availability of seats in various medical colleges across the state.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in private and government medical colleges are allowed the allotment letter after the declaration of the UP NEET UG 2022 result. The result can be downloaded between December 16 to 18, 2022 on the online portal upneet.gov.in.

