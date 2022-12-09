    UP NEET UG 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Close Today, Apply at upneet.gov.in

    UP NEET Counselling Mop-Up round registrations to close today. Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round can complete the registrations through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Dec 9, 2022 12:45 IST
    UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: UP NEET 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Application window to close today - December 9, 2022. Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round can visit the official counselling portal of UP NEET and complete the applications. 

    NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round is conducted for those candidates who were unable to secure a seat during the earlier rounds of counselling. Eligible candidates can visit the official website and register through the registration link available on the official website. 

    UP NEET Mop-Up Round Counselling 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the UP NEET UG 2022 Registration process through the direct link available here.

    UP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Registrations - Click Here

    UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

    UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Registrations

    The UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration window will close today. Candidates yet to apply for the Mop-Up Round can visit the official website of UP NEET counselling and complete the registration and application process. 

    Step 1: Visit the UP NEET counselling portal 2022. 

    Step 2: Click on the UP NEET Mop-Up Registration link

    Step 3: Select the course and enter the required credentials

    Step 4: Enter all required details in the application form

    Step 5: Enter the choices and submit the application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

    After the registrations for the Mop-Up round is completed, the NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list will be released and those allotted seats can complete the admissions in the medical college allotted. The UP NEET Counselling Mop-Up round allotment will be released on December 15, 2022.

