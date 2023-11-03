UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today, Merit List Tomorrow

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh (DGMET) will close the registration window for UP NEET UG special stray vacancy round today: November 3, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the registration form online at upneet.gov.in.

They can deposit registration and security money from November 2 to 4, 2023. Based on this, DGMET will be releasing the special stray vacancy merit list tomorrow. Candidates must note that the UP MBBS merit list is released only for those candidates whose application form has been accepted.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates

Candidates who are registering must go through the dates so that they do not miss any event. Go through the table to check the schedule:

Events Dates UP NEET UG counselling registration November 2 to 3, 2023, till 5 pm Payment of application fee and security deposit November 2 to 4, 2023, till 11 am Online UP MBBS document verification November 2 to 4, 2023, till 11 am UP NEET UG special stray vacancy round merit list November 4, 2023 Online choice-filling November 6 to 8, 2023 till 11 am UP NEET UG Seat allotment result November 8, 2023 Reporting to colleges November 9 to 11, 2023

Documents Required for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Document Verification

For admission and online document verification, candidates need to carry the below-mentioned documents:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/scorecard

Allotment letter (downloaded from the official website)

Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET counselling

Class 10th certificate (as proof of DOB)

MBBS Marksheets

Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

Employers Relieving Certificate (if applicable)

What after the registration window of UP NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round 2023 closes?

After the registration window closes for UP MBBS admission for special stray vacancy round, all the candidates will have to get their documents verified online till November 4, 2023. Further, the officials will be release the UP NEET UG merit list 2023. Candidates can check the list online at the official website. Based on that, all the selected candidates are required to complete the online choice-filling process between November 6 to 8, 2023.

