UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Round Seat Allotment Result Declared at upneet.gov.in, Check MBBS/BDS list here

UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Round Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has released the mop-up round of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG seat allotment result online. Candidates can check their UP NEET UG seat allotment result link at the official website: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their course, roll number and NEET application number to download seat allotment list for the mop-up round.

The seats have been allotted based on choices filled, NEET score, reservation factors etc. Also, the applicants who have paid the security deposit during the first and second rounds of UP NEET counselling 2023 will not have to pay the amount again. UPNEET UG counselling 2023 is held for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS/BDS.

How to check UP NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Mop Round Result List?

As per the notice released earlier, only those candidates who have paid the registration fee, deposited the security amount and whose documents have been verified are included in the UP NEET counselling 2023 mop up round allotment result. They can check below the steps to know how to check NEET UP seat allocation results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result mop up link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: course, roll number and NEET application number

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

UP MBBS Counselling 2023 Fees

Candidates can check the security deposit fees for government and private colleges below:

Colleges Security Money Government Medical Colleges Rs. 30,000 Government Dental Colleges Rs. 30,000 Government and Private Medical Colleges Rs. 2,00,000 Government and Private Dental Colleges Rs. 1,00,000

Documents required for UPNEET 2023 counselling

Candidates have to carry the following documents to the respective nodal centres or allotted colleges. Check the list below:

NEET admit card

NEET rank card

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Pan card)

Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh

Caste Certificate

Online registration slip

Receipt depicting the successful deposition of security money

