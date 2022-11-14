UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List for Round 2 To Release Today, Check at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Merit List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will release the UP NEET UG 2022 merit list for round 2 today on 14th November in online mode. Along with that, the officials will also close the UP NEET UG registration window today. Candidates who are yet to apply, can fill up the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 form till 2 pm today.

They will have to visit the official website - upneet.gov.in to register for UP NEET UG counselling 2022. Also, candidates can pay the security deposit till 15th November 2022. Based on the registration done by the candidates, the officials will release the UP NEET UG merit list 2022 today.

UP NEET UG Counselling Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Dates Last date for UP NEET UG counselling registration 14th November 2022 Payment of security fees 11th to 15th November 2022 UP NEET Counselling Round 2 merit list 14th November 2022 Online choice filling 16th to 18th November 2022 UP NEET Round 2 seat allotment result 20th/21st November 2022 Download the allotment list 21st to 24th November 2022

How To Check UP NEET UG Merit List 2022?

The last date to register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 for round 2 is 14th November 2022. Candidates will be able to check and download the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG merit list in online mode. Go through the steps to know how to check UP NEET UG counselling merit list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on UP NEET Counselling Merit List Link.

3rd Step - On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the login credentials and submit the same.

5th Step - Now, the merit list of UP NEET UG will appear on the screen.

