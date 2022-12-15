    UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result Today at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

    UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: DMET will release the mop-up round result for UP NEET UG counselling today- December 15, 2022. Candidates who filled in the preferences can check their results at upneet.gov.in. Know details here 

    Updated: Dec 15, 2022 14:05 IST
    UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result
    UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will declare the UP NEET UG counselling mop-round result today - December 15, 2022. Candidates who filled in their college and course preferences before the last date can check their UP NEET UG counselling 2022 results at upneet.gov.in. They can check the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round results by entering their NEET roll number and password.

    Candidates who are allotted seats in government, or private medical colleges in the state can download their allotment letter from December 16 to 18, 2022. State counselling authorities will release the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop-up round result based on the choices filled by the candidates. 

    UP NEET UG Counselling Result 2022 for Mop Round - Direct Link (Available Today)

    How To Check UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Result?

    Candidates who participated in the choice filling of UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up round can check their results at the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in. They can go through the following steps to check their UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-up round result-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round result link
    • Step 3: Log in with the NEET 2022 roll number and password
    • Step 4: UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round result will appear on the screen
    • Step 5: Check and download it for future reference

    List of Documents Required for Verification for UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling 

    Candidates will have to carry the specified documents while going for UP NEET UG counselling process that includes - the verification process, reservation of seats etc. They can check below the list of documents required for UP NEET UG 2022 counselling - 

    • NEET UG Admit Card 
    • NEET UG Result or Scorecard
    • Allotment letter
    • ID Proof - Voter ID, Aadhar Card, or Driving License
    • Educational Qualification Certificates
    • Category Certificate (If applicable) 

    UP NEET UG Merit List 2022 for Mop-Up Round

    The UP NEET UG merit list 2022 having names of 2,499 candidates for MBBS and BDS admission in private and government medical colleges in the state was released on December 9. The UP NEET UG Mop-Up round merit list includes the name, roll number, state merit, father's name, UP category, UP sub-category, NEET marks, and NEET rank of the candidate. 

    Also Read: FMGE 2022: NBE Warns Against Frauds Selling December Question Papers on Social Media 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    When will UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result Be Out?

    UP MBBS result for mop-up round 2022 will be announced today.

    Where To Check UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result?

    Candidates can check UP NEET UG mop-up round result at upneet.gov.in.

    Has UP MBBS Counselling Started?

    Yes, UP NEET UG 2022 counselling has started.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification