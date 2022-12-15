UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result Today at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will declare the UP NEET UG counselling mop-round result today - December 15, 2022. Candidates who filled in their college and course preferences before the last date can check their UP NEET UG counselling 2022 results at upneet.gov.in. They can check the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round results by entering their NEET roll number and password.

Candidates who are allotted seats in government, or private medical colleges in the state can download their allotment letter from December 16 to 18, 2022. State counselling authorities will release the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop-up round result based on the choices filled by the candidates.

UP NEET UG Counselling Result 2022 for Mop Round - Direct Link (Available Today)

How To Check UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Result?

Candidates who participated in the choice filling of UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up round can check their results at the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in. They can go through the following steps to check their UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-up round result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round result link

Step 3: Log in with the NEET 2022 roll number and password

Step 4: UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download it for future reference

List of Documents Required for Verification for UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling

Candidates will have to carry the specified documents while going for UP NEET UG counselling process that includes - the verification process, reservation of seats etc. They can check below the list of documents required for UP NEET UG 2022 counselling -

NEET UG Admit Card

NEET UG Result or Scorecard

Allotment letter

ID Proof - Voter ID, Aadhar Card, or Driving License

Educational Qualification Certificates

Category Certificate (If applicable)

UP NEET UG Merit List 2022 for Mop-Up Round

The UP NEET UG merit list 2022 having names of 2,499 candidates for MBBS and BDS admission in private and government medical colleges in the state was released on December 9. The UP NEET UG Mop-Up round merit list includes the name, roll number, state merit, father's name, UP category, UP sub-category, NEET marks, and NEET rank of the candidate.

