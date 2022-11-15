UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Deadline Extended for Round 2, Apply Till 16 Nov at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has extended the registration last date for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for round 2. Now, candidates can complete UP NEET UG counselling 2022 registration for round 2 till 16th November. Candidates can register for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 at upneet.gov.in.

Candidates can register for UP NEET UG counselling round 2 by logging in with roll number and NEET application number. It is expected that the authorities will soon release the complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling 2022. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will held the UP NEET UG counselling process for 85% state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 2?

To participate in UP NEET UG admission counselling 2022 round 2, all the eligible candidates have to register at upneet.gov.in. Candidates who are yet to register, can go through the steps to know how to apply for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registration UG (MBBS/BDS) link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter the course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code and login.

4th Step - Fill in the required details and submit the application form of UPNEET UG counselling.

5th Step - Pay the security fee for UG courses.

6th Step - Now, submit the UP NEET UG form and download the confirmation page.

UP NEET UG Counselling Merit List 2022

As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will release the UP NEET UG 2022 merit list for round 2 in online mode. Based on the registration done by the candidates, the officials will release the UP NEET UG merit list 2022 on the official website. With the release of merit list, all the selected candidates will have to complete the online choice-filling process as per the specified date.

