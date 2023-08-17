UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 2 Ends Tomorrow; Apply at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training will close the NEET PG registrations for round 2 tomorrow: August 18, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam are eligible to apply for counselling on the official website: upneet.gov.in. They are advised to register before the last date as no further extensions will be provided.

Candidates can pay the prescribed fee till August 19, 2023, up to 5.00 PM. The online verification of documents will also conclude along with the release of the merit list on August 19. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable sum of Rs 2000 as a registration fee.

Afterward, the choice locking facility will be live between August 21 and 23, 2023. UP NEET Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be declared on either August 25 or 26. Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to download the allotment letters from August 28 to September 2, 2023.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

UP NEET Counselling Registration Click Here

How to Apply for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Eligible candidates can follow the below instructions to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

