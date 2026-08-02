UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates at upneet.gov.in: Check Registration Schedule & Merit List Here
UP NEET UG counselling registration for round 1 from August 13, 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule after the official announcement. Check complete details here
UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Date: The Uttar Pradesh medical education department, UPDGME will soon release the official schedule for medical school admissions, MBBS and BDS for 2026. If you have qualified for the NEET UG 2026 exam and are looking for a seat in UP, a candidate needs to appear for the upcoming counseling process to secure one of the 85 per cent of seats reserved for state candidates. Candidates should check official website upneet.gov.in, on regular basis for the exact dates, which are expected to start in August 2026.
UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Date
UPDGME have not yet announced UP NEET 2026 counselling date & schedule online. However, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced state-wise counselling dates online. Check the counselling dates below.
|
Counselling Round
|
State NEET Counselling Dates
|
Round 1 Counselling
|
13-Aug-2026 to 22-Aug-2026
|
Last date of Joining
|
28-Aug-2026
|
Round 2 Counselling
|
31-Aug-2026 to 08-Sep-2026
|
Last date of joining
|
14-Sep-2026
|
Round 3 Counselling
|
16-Sep-2026 to 26-Sep-2026
|
Last date of joining
|
01-Oct-2026
|
Stray Round Counselling
|
03-Oct-2026 to 05-Oct-2026
|
Last date of joining
|
10-Oct-2026
Check:
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule PDF
UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process
To participate in the UP NEET UG counselling process, candidates must follow the basic simple steps which are mentioned below:
- Visit the official counselling website and check for the counseling link
- Register yourself by filling details
- Pay the registration fee and security deposit
- Submit your documents needed for online verification
- Wait for the official merit list to be out.
- Select and lock your choice of college
- Check the seat allotment results once it is declared
- Download your seat allotment letter and keep it safe
- Report to the allotted college for your final admission.
UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2026: Documents Required
The following documents are required UP NEET counselling.
- NEET UG admit card
- NEET UG scorecard
- Class 10 marksheet and certificate
- Class 12 marksheet and certificate
- Category certificate
- Domicile/residence certificate
- PwD certificate form an approved centre
- Photo ID proof (Aadhaar/Driving Licence/PAN/Passport)
- Passport-size photographs (as specified by the portal)
- Valid mobile number and email id
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.