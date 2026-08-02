UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates at upneet.gov.in: Check Registration Schedule & Merit List Here

UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Date: The Uttar Pradesh medical education department, UPDGME will soon release the official schedule for medical school admissions, MBBS and BDS for 2026. If you have qualified for the NEET UG 2026 exam and are looking for a seat in UP, a candidate needs to appear for the upcoming counseling process to secure one of the 85 per cent of seats reserved for state candidates. Candidates should check official website upneet.gov.in, on regular basis for the exact dates, which are expected to start in August 2026.

UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Date

UPDGME have not yet announced UP NEET 2026 counselling date & schedule online. However, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced state-wise counselling dates online. Check the counselling dates below.