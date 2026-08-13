UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Last Date Extended Till August 14 - Check Notice Here
UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Last Date has been extended till August 14, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website of UP NEET Counselling dgme.up.gov.in or upneet.gov.in. Check official notice and how to register for counselling here
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, DGME, Uttar Pradesh, has extended the registration window for Round 1 of the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026. According to the new schedule, candidates can now register from August 13, 2026 until 2 PM on August 14, 2026. Payment for the registration and security fees can be made until 5:00 PM on August 14. Admission to MBBS and BDS programmes through the state counselling process will be based on candidates' NEET UG 2026 scores. Seat allotment will be carried out according to the merit list and after the prescribed document verification process.
Important Dates to Remember
The last date for registration is August 14, 2026. You must complete your registration by 2 PM on that day. You also have until 5 PM on August 14, 2026, to pay the required registration fee and security money.
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Event
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Dates
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Registration and uploading documents last date
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August 14, 2026 (upto 2 PM)
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Registration Fee and Security Fee
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August 14, 2026 (upto 5 PM)
How to Register for Counselling
You can register online through the official websites at dgme.up.gov.in or upneet.gov.in. Simply following the below mentioned steps:
- Visit the official websites dgme.up.gov.in or upneet.gov.in.
- Fill out the online application form with all your required details.
- Upload the required and important documents and certificates.
- Pay the registration fee and security money by 5 PM on August 14, 2026.
- Complete and submit your application form by 2 PM on August 14, 2026.
- Download and save a copy of your submitted form and the payment receipt for your records.
Check: Read the official notice here.
Where to Find Updates
Always keep checking the official websites at upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in for any new notices or changes. Staying updated makes sure you don't miss any important notification in your admission process.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.