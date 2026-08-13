UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Last Date Extended Till August 14 - Check Notice Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, DGME, Uttar Pradesh, has extended the registration window for Round 1 of the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026. According to the new schedule, candidates can now register from August 13, 2026 until 2 PM on August 14, 2026. Payment for the registration and security fees can be made until 5:00 PM on August 14. Admission to MBBS and BDS programmes through the state counselling process will be based on candidates' NEET UG 2026 scores. Seat allotment will be carried out according to the merit list and after the prescribed document verification process.

Important Dates to Remember

The last date for registration is August 14, 2026. You must complete your registration by 2 PM on that day. You also have until 5 PM on August 14, 2026, to pay the required registration fee and security money.