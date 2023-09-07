UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Registration starts tomorrow, check last date to apply here

UP NEET Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023: Director General of Medical Education and Training, will activate the registration window for UP NEET UG mop up round counselling today. Candidates can register for the mop-up round counselling online at upneet.gov.in. They will be able to register for state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling for state quota medical, and dental seats till September 11, 2023.

UP NEET UG registration process includes filling up of form, online payment of the registration fee and paying the security amount. Candidates can participate in the counselling round by depositing the registration fee of Rs. 1000. Also, only those candidates are eligible for UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling who were not allotted any seat in the first and second rounds of state counselling.

UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates

Those candidates who have not been allotted any seats in rounds 1 and 2 can check the UP NEET UG mop up round counselling dates:

Events Dates UP NEET UG mop-up round registration September 8, 2023 Last date to register for UPNEET mop-up round September 11, 2023 by 5 PM Date for deposition of registration and security money September 8 to 12, 2023 Online document verification September 8, 2023 Last date for UP NEET document verification September 12, 2023 by 5 PM UPNEET UG merit list for mop-up round September 12, 2023 Filling of choices September 13, 2023 from 5 PM Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices September 15, 2023 till 5 PM UP NEET UG seat allotment result September 16 or 17, 2023

How to register for UP NEET MBBS/BDS Mop-Up Round 2023?

Candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh mop-up round online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG mop up round registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG 2023 roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET UG counselling form

