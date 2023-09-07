  1. Home
UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Registration starts tomorrow, check last date to apply here

UP NEET Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023: DGMET will start registration for Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG mop-up counselling from September 8, 2023. Candidates can register for medical admission in UP medical and dental colleges online at upneet.gov.in. Get direct link to apply here

Updated: Sep 7, 2023 17:09 IST
UP NEET Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023: Director General of Medical Education and Training, will activate the registration window for UP NEET UG mop up round counselling today. Candidates can register for the mop-up round counselling online at upneet.gov.in. They will be able to register for state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling for state quota medical, and dental seats till September 11, 2023. 

UP NEET UG registration process includes filling up of form, online payment of the registration fee and paying the security amount. Candidates can participate in the counselling round by depositing the registration fee of Rs. 1000. Also, only those candidates are eligible for UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling who were not allotted any seat in the first and second rounds of state counselling.

UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates

Those candidates who have not been allotted any seats in rounds 1 and 2 can check the UP NEET UG mop up round counselling dates: 

Events 

Dates 

UP NEET UG mop-up round registration

September 8, 2023

Last date to register for UPNEET mop-up round

September 11, 2023 by 5 PM

Date for deposition of registration and security money

September 8 to 12, 2023 

Online document verification 

September 8, 2023

Last date for UP NEET document verification

September 12, 2023 by 5 PM

UPNEET UG merit list for mop-up round 

September 12, 2023

Filling of choices 

September 13, 2023 from 5 PM

Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices 

September 15, 2023 till 5 PM

UP NEET UG seat allotment result 

September 16 or 17, 2023

How to register for UP NEET MBBS/BDS Mop-Up Round 2023? 

Candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh mop-up round online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG mop up round registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG 2023 roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET UG counselling form

