UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registrations To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details Here

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: The registration for the Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) will start tomorrow: August 23, 2023, in online mode. Students who are in their class 8 are eligible to apply for the UP NMMS scholarship, they can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website - entdata.co.in, once the registrations begin.

The NMMS scholarship exam is held to award scholarship worth Rs 12,000 to the students during classes 9 to 12. As per the recent updates, the official website of the UP NMMS is under maintenance and the respective authorities have asked students to follow the WhatsApp updates.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Official Website

Check the image of the official website below:

Documents required for UP NMMS Scholarship 2023

Candidates are required to keep the below-given documents ready with them at the time of registration.

Two passport-size photographs of the applicant Caste certificate Income certificate PwD certificate Photocopy of the class 7 report card

How to apply for UP NMMS scholarship 2023?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Uttar Pradesh NMMS scholarship 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website - entdata.co.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the UP NMMS scholarship 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents required in the given format

Step 5: Go through the details filled in the application form and save

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future reference

