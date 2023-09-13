UP School Holiday Announced for THESE Districts Today; Check School Closed News Here

UP School Holiday: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing heavy rainfall in some parts of the district. A rain alert has also been issued. Assessing the situation, district administrators took a call to announce a holiday today: September 13, 2023. Barabanki and Gonda are the two cities that have been adversely affected by the rain. As per the media reports, the rain has claimed 28 lives till now. Parents and students can get in touch with the school authorities regarding the UP School Holiday news.

UP Schools Holiday in THESE Districts; Red Alert Issued for 6 Areas

As of now, gauging the ongoing situation, UP Schools are closed in Brabanki, Gonda, Bahraich, etc. Schools in Lucknow have reopened now even though some parts are still witnessing waterlogging. Taking note of the heavy and continuous rainfall, a red alert was issued for six districts- Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Shrawasti, Sitapur, and Gonda.

Apart from them, an orange alert has been issued to Lucknow, Hardoi, Basti, and Siddharthnagar. In Barabanki, some localities have submerged due to continuous rains. NDRF and SDRF teams ran evacuation operations saving 1, 500 lives. People were rescued with the help of relief materials and mini boats.

UP Schools Holiday: 12 Boats Touring for Rescue Operation

More than ten localities have been submerged in rainwater in the urban area. Currently, NDRF and SDRF teams have 12 boats roaming across the flood-affected areas and saving the needy ones, according to the officials. According to Dayal, the waterlogging happened because there was a lot of rain that fell quickly and heavily, and the water level dropped during the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Nipah Virus Outbreak: Schools and Colleges Closed in Kerala's Kozhikode, Check Details Here









