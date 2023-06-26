UP School Summer Vacation Dates Extended to July 2, Check Details Here

UP School Summer Vacation: School summer vacations in UP have been extended until July 2, 2023. According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to extend the summer vacations in schools amidst the harsh weather conditions.

According to the schedule released earlier, schools were to reopen on June 27, 2023, however, now, the schools will reopen on Jule 3, 2023. The decision to delay the reopening of the schools was taken in a meeting conducted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The extension in the summer vacation dates will be applicable to both government and private schools in the state. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has notified all District Basic Education Offices to ensure the schools remain closed until July 2, 2023. The summer vacations have been extended by the officials in order to provide relief to children and save them from the possibility of sunstrokes.

Uttar Pradesh along with many other regions in the country is witnessing heatwave situations due to the extreme temperatures experienced. The official order issued also mentions that before the schools reopen, adequate cleanliness of toilets, drinking water facilities, and seating arrangements must be made for the students.

The official order also stated that the School Management Committee will be authorized to take decisions regarding summer vacations in recognized schools run by the council

According to reports, this is the second time that UP has extended the summer vacation dates. Schools were scheduled to reopen on June 15, 2023, then extended to June 25, 2023, and finally to July 2, 2023.

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registrations Today, Get Direct Link Here