    UP School Timings Revised in Several Districts Due to Smog, Check Details Here

    Several districts in Uttar Pradesh like Lucknow and Punjab have changed the school timings due to the heavy fog in the city. New timings are 9 am for Ghaziabad located schools and Lucknow and Punjab schools will run from 10 am to 3 pm. Check more details mentioned below. 

    Updated: Dec 21, 2022 18:36 IST
    UP Schools: Keeping In view the extreme weather conditions, the Uttar Pradesh government took a decision regarding the school timings in the city. The schools have revised the school timing schedule in various districts of UP. 

    As per the changed timing, Lucknow and Punjab schools will be starting from 9 am up to 3 pm. Also, Ghaziabad schools will begin at 10 am in the morning due to the dense smog all over the city. 

    Official Notice Concerning Smog

    The official authorities in Ghaziabad, Punjab, Lucknow and various other areas of Uttar Pradesh have issued public notices requesting to change school timings due to low visibility in heavy fog. The office of the District Magistrate in Lucknow released a notice announcing the winter school timing change.

    On account of the extreme cold wave in the UP districts, the timings of all council/ aided/ recognised board schools from classes 1 to 8 will be applicable from December 21, 2022, and up to December 31, 2022, respectively. The new timings to be followed from today December 21 are from 10:00 Am to 3:00 PM.

    District Magistrate Instructions

    Additionally, the Ghaziabad district magistrate has given certain instructions or guidelines stating that the timings of all elementary level, secondary schools, Madrasa education board, Sanskrit schools and Council schools will come into effect from December 21 onwards.

    Classes 1 to 12 will start from 9 am in order to ensure the safety of students amid several accidents which were reported owing to the low visibility or blurred visibility in heavy fog. 

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also announced the Punjab school timings change through his official Twitter account. He stated that for the safety and protection of school children and teachers, the timings will be changed for all schools in the city followed by the cold and foggy winter weather. The timings are 10 am starting today up to December 31, 2022. 

