UP Schools Closed in 2 Districts Due To Cold Weather Conditions, Check Details Here

UP Schools Closed: Uttar Pradesh government has announced the closure of schools in two districts-Badaun and Bijnor. However, in Bijnor, schools will remain shut only up to class 8th and the timings have been changed for the rest. The decision has been taken by the District Magistrates to protect the students from the severe cold weather conditions.

Bijnor DM Umesh Bijnor has clarified that schools are being closed up to class 8th only. For classes 9th to 12th, the timings have been changed. As per the new timings, students will be attending classes from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. Whereas, in Badaun, DM has announced a 3-week holiday for all schools. Schools will be closed till December 28, 2022.

School Closure in Other States Due To Cold Weather

The biting cold has not merely shut down schools in UP but other states also. Patna DM has also announced holiday from December 26 to 31, 2022 up to class 8th. The official order is applicable to both government and private schools. Apart from this, DoE has also announced a 2-week holiday in government schools from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial classes will continue from class 9th to 12th.

Northern India is seemingly gripped by severe cold conditions. As per the latest weather reports, the maximum temperature has dipped below 20 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the dense fog and decreased visibility have severely affected the train timings and routes.

Also Read: Patna Schools To Remain Close Till December 31, Check Details Here



