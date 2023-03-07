UP Schools Closed on March 9 Due to Holi Celebrations, Get Details Here

UP Schools Closed: As per the latest updates, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Basic Education Council has declared a holiday on March 9, 2023, on the occasion of Holi Purnima. All schools that run under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council or recognized basic schools will be on leave as per the orders. The holiday has been announced in respect of the traditional celebration.

The official tweet of the same reads, “There will be a holiday on the occasion of Holi on March 9, 2023, in the schools of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council." Previously, the government only announced the Holi holiday for March 7 and 8, 2023. However, due to high demand, the authorities had to declare a holiday on March 9 also. The Department of Basic Education, UP has also issued a notice regarding the same.

The UP Government Schools will now be closed on three days i.e. March 7, 8, and 9, 2023. It must be noted that the notice has been issued for government schools. Private schools have already declared a holiday from March 7 to 9, 2023.

उत्तर प्रदेश बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के विद्यालयों में 9 मार्च 2023 को होली के उपलक्ष्य में अवकाश रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/9FfiYp8Wye — Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) March 7, 2023

When is Holi being Celebrated in Different Parts of India?

Moreover, in Maharashtra, Holi 2023 is being celebrated on march 6, 2023, and today, March 7, 2023. Apart from them, the rest of the country is observing Holi tomorrow, March 8, 2023. In UP, the Holi Celebrations have already started.

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023

Meanwhile, the UP Board Exams 2023 for Class 10th and 12th have been concluded on March 3 and 4, 2023. However, it is expected that the UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 will be released in May 2023. However, the authorities have not released any official information regarding the same.

