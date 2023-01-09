UP Schools to Remain Closed Till January 14 in these districts, Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh School Closed: Due to the severe cold weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh, the District Magistrate on Sunday ordered the Mainpuri schools to remain closed till January 14, 2023. According to the official notice released by the Lucknow DM, schools in Lucknow were also asked to remain closed upto Class 8 till January 14, 2023.

The notice further read that due to the difficulty faced by the students in reaching the schools during this cold wave, it is necessary to declare the vacations in schools till Class 8 from January 9, 2023, to January 14, 2023.

As per the media reports, the revised notice also mentioned that online classes would be conducted for Classes 9 to 12, and due to any reason, if the classes will not be conducted for them, there will be a holiday declared till January 11, 2023, reports said.

According to the official notice released by the DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Mainpuri schools were also asked to remain shut till January 12, 2023. Whereas the Noida schools will remain closed till January 14, 2023, for classes 1 to 8 due to severe cold weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Conditions

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh will witness cold weather for the next 2 days. However, the national capital Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan witnessed a massive temperature drop of 8, 9, and 10 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday morning.

Also Read: Delhi Govt. Suspends Remedial Classes Due to Severe Cold Conditions, Check Details Here