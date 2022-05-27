UP State Budget 2022: Rs 21,000 Crore Allotted to for Medical Colleges, Bal Seva Yojna and 4 Lakh Jobs Announced

UP State Budget 2022: Yogi Adityanath led UP Government presented the UP State Budget for the Financial Year 2022-23 today. The total UP Budget outlay for the FY 2022-23 has been set at Rs 6 lakh crore with its primary focus on infrastructure, employment generation and youth as well as women. The Uttar Pradesh Budget was presented by the state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna with a total allocation of Rs 5.66 lakh crore. After the presentation of UP State Budget 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed it as the ‘Vision for Next 5 Years’. With the UP Budget 2022-23 focused on Youth and Employment generation, special schemes and announcements have been made in line with the same. Check out the important announcements for Education and Youth Sector in UP Budget 2022.

Rs 21000 Crore Allotted to Medical Colleges

Yogi Govt has allotted Rs 21000 crores for setting up of 14 new medical colleges in the state. The announcement comes following CM Yogi’s earlier commitment to improve medical education in Uttar Pradesh and to make it more accessible for students in their own home state. The announcement of 14 new colleges come on close heels of inauguration of 9 new medical colleges last year at Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts of the state.

Bal Seva Yojna

Another key announcement in UP State Budget 2022 was related to Bal Seva Yojna which is aimed at supporting children who have lost their parents in the COVID-19 pandemic. For such children, the Government has launched this special scheme, under which financial support will be provided to them for their education and protection. Under Bal Seva Yojna, children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 or any other reason will be provided Rs 2500 per month as financial support.

4 Lakh Jobs Promised

With prime focus on employment generation, UP State Budget 2022-23, which is being showcased as the vision for next 5 years, plans to create 4 lakh new jobs for youth of the state. The state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna that UP govt stands by PM Modi’s vision of making India a 5 Trillion Economy and in line with this Uttar Pradesh also plans to expand its economic Might to 1 Trillion in the coming years.

