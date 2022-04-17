UPJEE 2022 Registration Date Extended, Apply for JEECUP by 30th April at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE 2022 Registration Date Extended: As per the latest update, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination, UPJEE 2022 Registration Date has been extended by the exam authority. Going by the latest notification shared on the website, the JEECUP 2022 application process will now continue until 30th April 2022 – Saturday. All candidates who are yet to complete the online registration and application process for the state-level polytechnic examination can do so by then. The online application process for UPJEE 2022 exam is available online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the page has also been provided below:

Register for UPJEE 2022 Exam (Group A, B to K, E1, E2) – Direct Link (Available Now)

Register for UPJEE 2022 Exam (Group L) – Direct Link (Available Now)

JEECUP 2022 Eligibility Criteria

With the application date for JEECUP 2022 extended, it is important for candidates to know and be aware of the eligibility criteria applicable for the registration process. As of now, there is no upper age limit for application to UPJEE 2022 exam; but at the same time, in terms of minimum age, applicant should have secured age of 14 years as of 1st July 2022. On similar lines, for academic eligibility candidates need to clear their Class 10 a minimum of 35% aggregate marks in order to apply for JEECUP 2022 exam. The UPJEE 2022 Exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022 for all categories - A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K and L.

How to register for UPJEE 2022 Entrance Exam online?

Taking into account the convenience factor for the applicants, the JEECUP 2022 registration process is being run online in a completely virtual manner. To avoid facing any complications or errors while registering for UPJEE 2022, candidates can apply for the same as per the guide provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – jeecup.admissions.nic.in Step 2: On Homepage, scroll down to find link for Apply for UPJEE 2022

Step 2: On Homepage, scroll down to find link for Apply for UPJEE 2022 Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details Step 4: Log onto the website using your newly created credentials

Step 4: Log onto the website using your newly created credentials Step 5: Fill-up the application form showcased on the screen

Step 5: Fill-up the application form showcased on the screen Step 6: Upload any supporting documents, photographs or signature

Step 6: Upload any supporting documents, photographs or signature Step 7: Pay the requisite application fee as needed

Step 7: Pay the requisite application fee as needed Step 8: Download the confirmation page and save it on your device

During the application process, candidates will be required to pay UPJEE 2022 application fee on the website. Candidates should note that the JEECUIP 2022 application fee for General and OBC category students is Rs 300/- while the same for SC, ST and other Reserved Category students is Rs 200/- only.

Also Read: Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 (OUT): Check Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Results at samastha.in