UPJEE Polytechnic 2026: Online 3rd Phase Additional Counselling Schedule; Check Full PDF Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, has officially released the schedule for the 3rd Phase of Additional Counselling for Rounds 6 and 7 for UPJEE Polytechnic 2026. This additional phase is open for all qualified non-admitted candidates from Uttar Pradesh as well as other states across Groups A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L. Candidates can participate by logging into the official website of JEECUP jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

For the 6th and 7th rounds of UPJEE Polytechnic counseling, there is no "Float" option available and seats will be automatically locked. Candidates must pay a total of ₹3,250 online for security and counseling fees after getting a seat. If a candidate is satisfied with the seat choice they are required to visit a District Help Center in Uttar Pradesh to verify their documents.

If a candidate fails to pay the fee or finish their document verification on time, the candidate will lose their seat and the fee will not be returned. If they decide to withdraw your seat during the official window, they will get a partial refund of ₹3,000. If any college tries to charge more than the official fee, candidates can report them to the council office in Lucknow.