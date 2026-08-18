UPJEE Polytechnic 2026: Online 3rd Phase Additional Counselling Schedule; Check Full PDF Here
The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination has released the Additional Online 3rd Phase Counselling schedule. Check important dates, application process, full schedule pdf here.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, has officially released the schedule for the 3rd Phase of Additional Counselling for Rounds 6 and 7 for UPJEE Polytechnic 2026. This additional phase is open for all qualified non-admitted candidates from Uttar Pradesh as well as other states across Groups A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L. Candidates can participate by logging into the official website of JEECUP jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
UPJEE Polytechnic 2026 Additional Counselling Round 06 Schedule
Check out the table below for UPJEE Polytechnic 2026 Counselling Round 06 complete schedule:
|
Sr. No.
|
Activity
|
Dates / Deadlines
|
1
|
Choice Filling (For qualified candidates of UP & Other States)
|
August 21, 2026 to August 23, 2026
|
2
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
August 24, 2026
|
3
|
Online Freeze Selection & Deposit of Security + Counselling Fee (via Login)
|
August 25, 2026 to August 28, 2026
|
4
|
Document Verification at District Help Centers
|
August 25, 2026 to August 29, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
|
5
|
Admitted Seat Withdrawal
|
August 30, 2026
|
6
|
Last Date of Principal/Institute Reporting
|
August 31, 2026
UPJEE Polytechnic 2026 Additional Counselling Round 07 Schedule
Check out the table below for UPJEE Polytechnic 2026 Counselling Round 07 complete schedule:
|
Sr. No.
|
Activity
|
Dates / Deadlines
|
1
|
Choice Filling (For qualified candidates of UP & Other States)
|
August 31, 2026 to September 02, 2026
|
2
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
September 03, 2026
|
3
|
Deposit of Security + Counselling Fee via Login (Auto-Freezed)
|
September 04, 2026 to September 07, 2026
|
4
|
Document Verification at District Help Centers
|
September 05, 2026 to September 08, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
|
5
|
Admitted Seat Withdrawal
|
September 09, 2026
|
6
|
Last Date of Principal/Institute Reporting
|
September 10, 2026
Read and Download Complete Notice Here
Key Guidelines & Rules for Round 6 and Round 7
For the 6th and 7th rounds of UPJEE Polytechnic counseling, there is no "Float" option available and seats will be automatically locked. Candidates must pay a total of ₹3,250 online for security and counseling fees after getting a seat. If a candidate is satisfied with the seat choice they are required to visit a District Help Center in Uttar Pradesh to verify their documents.
If a candidate fails to pay the fee or finish their document verification on time, the candidate will lose their seat and the fee will not be returned. If they decide to withdraw your seat during the official window, they will get a partial refund of ₹3,000. If any college tries to charge more than the official fee, candidates can report them to the council office in Lucknow.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.