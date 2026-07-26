UPMSP Datesheet 2027: UP Board Class 10, 12 Individual/ Private Exam Time Table Released at upmsp.edu.in; Check Exam Dates Here

UP Board Date Sheet 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has just announced the registration timeline, fee details, and a complete schedule for the 2027 board exams for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students, whether they’re individual or institutional candidates. If you're a private student, you can easily handle your admission process, pay your fees, and check your registration information online at the official board website, upmsp.edu.in. To steer clear of a late fee of ₹100, make sure to submit your registration forms and pay the required fees by August 5, 2026. Schools have until August 16, 2026, to upload the records of their candidates and the payment details.

Plus, there will be an online data correction window from August 21 to August 31, 2026, where students can fix any mistakes in their names, parents' information, or subject choices. The practical exams for Class 12 are set to take place from January 27 to February 10, 2027, while the main theory exams for both classes will happen in February 2027. Private candidates are highly encouraged to complete their registrations as soon as possible through the designated UPMSP-affiliated centers to ensure everything goes smoothly.