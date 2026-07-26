UPMSP Datesheet 2027: UP Board Class 10, 12 Individual/ Private Exam Time Table Released at upmsp.edu.in; Check Exam Dates Here
UP Board Date Sheet 2027: To register as a private candidate for UP Board examinations, candidates must download the application form from upmsp.edu.in, complete their details, attach supporting documents, and pay the fee to an authorized school principal. The principal verifies and uploads data to UPMSP, allowing candidates to obtain receipts and correct details.
UP Board Date Sheet 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has just announced the registration timeline, fee details, and a complete schedule for the 2027 board exams for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students, whether they’re individual or institutional candidates. If you're a private student, you can easily handle your admission process, pay your fees, and check your registration information online at the official board website, upmsp.edu.in. To steer clear of a late fee of ₹100, make sure to submit your registration forms and pay the required fees by August 5, 2026. Schools have until August 16, 2026, to upload the records of their candidates and the payment details.
Plus, there will be an online data correction window from August 21 to August 31, 2026, where students can fix any mistakes in their names, parents' information, or subject choices. The practical exams for Class 12 are set to take place from January 27 to February 10, 2027, while the main theory exams for both classes will happen in February 2027. Private candidates are highly encouraged to complete their registrations as soon as possible through the designated UPMSP-affiliated centers to ensure everything goes smoothly.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027: Key Highlights
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Feature
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
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Classes Covered
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Class 10th (High School) & Class 12th (Intermediate)
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Official Website
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Last Date for Admission & Fee Submission
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August 5, 2026 (without late fee)
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Late Fee Submission Deadline
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August 20, 2026 (with ₹100 late fine)
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Data Correction Window
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August 21 – August 31, 2026
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Syllabus Completion Deadline
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January 25, 2027
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Class 12 Practical Examinations
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January 27 – February 10, 2027
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Theory Examinations (10th & 12th)
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February 2027
How to Register for the UP Private Exam 2026?
To register for the UP Private Exam 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Check out the official website at upmsp.edu.in to grab the private application form.
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Make sure to fill in all your personal details and accurately choose the academic subjects you need on the form.
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Don’t forget to attach the required documents, like your marksheets, proof of residence, passport photos, and a copy of your Aadhar card for verification.
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Once everything is complete, submit your application form along with the required examination fee directly to the school principal.
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The principal will then verify your documents and upload your information to the official UPMSP portal before the deadline.
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Finally, be sure to collect your official registration receipt and double-check your uploaded details during the online correction window.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.