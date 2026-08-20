Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the Class 12 question paper changes. According to the revised pattern, UP Board Class 12 intermediate exam 2027 will have 80 marks for the written exam and each unit will be covered. Questions will be asked from all the units of the UP Board class 12 syllabus.

In accordance with NEP 2020, and National Curriculum Framework 2023, the state board has prepared a 80 mark question paper for Classes 11 and 12. Currently, the question paper is of 70 marks and 30 marks are allotted for practical exams in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Home Science. Non-practical subjects such as English, Hindi, Sanskrit, etc., carried 100 marks.

From 2027 academic session onwards, all the subjects question papers will carry 80 marks, and 20 marks will be assigned to practicals or internal assessments.