UPMSP UP Board Class 12 Exam 2027: Question Paper Changes, 80 Marks Written Paper, Questions From All Units Mandatory
UP Board revised Class 11 and Class 12 question paper pattern for the upcoming academic year. Read the article below to know more.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the Class 12 question paper changes. According to the revised pattern, UP Board Class 12 intermediate exam 2027 will have 80 marks for the written exam and each unit will be covered. Questions will be asked from all the units of the UP Board class 12 syllabus.
In accordance with NEP 2020, and National Curriculum Framework 2023, the state board has prepared a 80 mark question paper for Classes 11 and 12. Currently, the question paper is of 70 marks and 30 marks are allotted for practical exams in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Home Science. Non-practical subjects such as English, Hindi, Sanskrit, etc., carried 100 marks.
From 2027 academic session onwards, all the subjects question papers will carry 80 marks, and 20 marks will be assigned to practicals or internal assessments.
Experts from State Institute of Education have created sample papers based on the new UP Board Class 12 exam pattern for different subjects including Geography, Economics and Civics. According to the sample paper, 35% of the questions are application based questions. Earlier the UP board question paper weightage was as follows:
|
Area of Evaluation
|
Weightage
|
Knowledge
|
20%
|
Understanding
|
30%
|
Application
|
30%
|
Skills
|
20%
Revised UP Board Question Paper Weightage Based on Areas of Evaluation
According to the revised UP Board Question Paper Pattern 2027, the weightage is as follows:
|
Area of Evaluation
|
Weightage
|
Knowledge
|
17.5%
|
Understanding
|
17.5%
|
Application
|
35%
|
Analysis
|
22%
|
Evaluation
|
4%
|
Creation
|
4%
It has also been made mandatory for the schools to include questions from all the units of the syllabus according to the fixed weightage. There would be no external choice questions. The idea is to make sure that the students study each chapter of the syllabus and also develop the ability of evaluation, analysis and creative thinking among the students.
The question paper will be balanced and include all types of questions of various difficulty levels and has been designed in a way that the students apply logic and answer based on their level of understanding and develop logical thinking, critical thinking and problem solving abilities.
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